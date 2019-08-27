Salman Khan says Inshallah's shelving is purely professional: Sure nothing's changed in Sanjay’s heart for me

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming magnum opus In-shaa-Allah, featuring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, has been postponed indefinitely. Khan was scheduled to collaborate with Bhansali 20 years after their iconic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which released in 1999. The actor even announced the news on Twitter when Khan said, "The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! (sic).”

Salman has explained to Mirror why the film was shelved, as confirmed by a statement from Bhansali Productions on Monday. The publication quotes the actor as saying, "Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi. He had come to meet me through Manisha Koirala. After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it, and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari (betrayal) with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends, and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah.”

The decision to shelve the film apparently took place between Salman and Bhansali 'amicably' but in the meantime, the satellite and digital rights of the film had already been sold off.

The actor-filmmaker duo has had a tumultuous past with both of them having creative differences. Salman even reassured fans not to worry about him too much, and that his Eid spree would not be interrupted with the shelving of his forthcoming release.

The same report states Salman has shortlisted two projects and will take a final decision on which film he wants to get involved with next and announce it soon. The filming of Dabangg 3 is nearing completion, and the actor is looking to start his Eid 2020 outing by next month.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick sequel, which had been initially announced as a Christmas 2019 release for Salman, may be pushed further as an Eid 2020 release, adds the report.

