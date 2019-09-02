You are here:

83: Ranveer Singh, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna wrap up London schedule of Kabir Khan's sports drama

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen next in Kabir Khan's 83, took to Instagram to announce the schedule wrap of the film in London

The 34-year-old actor who is known for his sartorial choices shared a boomerang video on Instagram in which he is dressed in some cool and funky clothes along with a pair of white nerdy sunglasses.

Check out the post here

83 is based on India's iconic win in the Cricket World Cup in the year 1983 with Ranveer playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev.

Saqib Saleem, who is playing the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the film, also took to Instagram to announce the wrap.

Jatin Sarna, who played Bunty in Netflix's adaptation of Vikram Chandra's Sacred Games, will essay the role of cricketer Yashpal Sharma.

The cast of the film also includes Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal; Jiiva has been cast as Krishnamachari Srikkanth while Ammy Virk will portray Balvinder Singh Sandhu. Tahir Shah Bhasin will be seen as Sunil Gavaskar; YouTube personality Sahil Khattar will play Syed Kirmani and Marathi actor Adinath Kothare will portray Dilip Vengsarkar.

Bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films in association with Vibri Media, 83 is scheduled for 10 April 2020 release.

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019 10:40:09 IST