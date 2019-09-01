You are here:

Sajid Nadiadwala says Salman Khan's Kick 2 will not release on Eid 2020: Still writing it

FP Staff

Sep 01, 2019 15:04:30 IST

Putting rumours to rest, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has clarified that Salman Khan's much awaited sequel to 2014 blockbuster starrer Kick 2 is not releasing on Eid next year. Kick featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

It was Salman's cryptic tweet, one of the famous dialogues from the film, "Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi", which led to speculation that the sequel will arrive in theatres next year during Eid.

When asked about the status of Kick 2, Sajid in an interview said, "We are writing it. It is not coming on Eid. The news came (of the sequel releasing on Eid) because I had gone to his (Salman) place, he asked how much I am ready, I told him I have written one draft and I would need four to six months to rewrite the draft, dialogues. I would be ready with the script by Eid."

Earlier, Salman's another film Inshallah with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was set to Eid release. But the film, also starring Alia Bhatt, has now been shelved.

The superstar's next release is Dabangg 3, which will hit the theatres on 20 December.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019 15:04:30 IST

