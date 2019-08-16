Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan to now release on 11 October; teaser unveiled on actor's 49th birthday

The release date of Saif Ali Khan-fronted epic action drama Laal Kaptaan has been postponed by four weeks. Initially slated for 6 September, the film will now head to the theatres in Dusshera, on 11 October. The first teaser from the film has also been unveiled, on Saif's 49th birthday.

The 30-second-long teaser sees Saif smearing bibhuti on his forehead. He then looks directly at the camera with blood-shot eyes, and says, "Har Ram ka apna Raavan. Har Ram ka apna Dussehra." (Every Ram has a Ravana. Every Ram has his own Dusshera).

Check out the teaser here

Saif Ali Khan... First glimpse of #LaalKaptaan... Directed by Navdeep Singh... Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions presentation... 11 Oct 2019 release. #Dussehrapic.twitter.com/9Wz3xO5Vvs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2019

The film, produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, will feature Saif in the role of a naga sadhu out on a journey ridden with drama, revenge, and deceit. "Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger-than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind," Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International said in a statement. NH 10 helmer Navdeep Singh has directed the movie, and Rai said he has full faith in the story. "Laal Kaptaan is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own," he added. Laal Kaptaan has piqued audience interest ever since the first look poster of the film was released. The film has reportedly been pushed back after Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Chhichhore was rescheduled to release on 6 September. Chhichhore, earlier to be released on 30 September, altered its date after Prabhas' Saaho got scheduled for the same date. Check out Saif's look in the film in this behind-the-scenes photo

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2019 12:01:02 IST