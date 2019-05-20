You are here:

Saif Ali Khan's epic action drama Laal Kaptaan to release on 6 September, reveals first poster

FP Staff

May 20, 2019 11:51:01 IST

Saif Ali Khan-fronted epic action drama Laal Kaptaan is set to have a worldwide release on 6 September.

The film, produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, will feature Saif in the role of a naga sadhu out on a journey ridden with drama, revenge and deceit.

"Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger-than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind," Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International said in a statement.

NH 10 helmer Navdeep Singh has directed the movie and Rai said he has full faith in the story.

"Laal Kaptaan is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own," he added.

Check out the poster and announcement here: 

Describing his role in the movie, Saif had said, "My character is a failed Naga sadhu, who has strong notions of revenge... I even got my ears pierced for the role, which I was worried about initially. My hair has grown a lot. It bothered me throughout summer, when I was shooting in Rajasthan’s sweltering heat."

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 11:51:30 IST

