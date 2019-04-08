You are here:

Shraddha Kapoor wraps up Chhichhore shoot: Such precious memories, was an experience of a lifetime

Shraddha Kapoor penned an emotional note after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming film Chhichhore, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Stree actor shared a heart-warming post on her Instagram account along with a series of pictures from the film's wrap-up party.

Sharing her experience on shooting for the film, the star expressed her gratitude towards the entire team of the movie and called it the "experience of a lifetime."

Chhichhore is set in an engineering college and sees the lead pair age from college-goers to middle-aged characters.

In October, last year, the makers of the film released a quirky poster that bears the famous Hindi saying "Kutte ki dum tedhi ki tedhi" on top and features the cast in two versions- young and old- hinting at an out-of-the-box narrative.

The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty.

The film is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his directorial venture Dangal, starring Aamir Khan. He has also directed films like Bhoothnath Returns and Chillar Party.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and presented by Fox Studios, Chhichhore will hit the theatres on 30 August, this year.

