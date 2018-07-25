Saif Ali Khan on playing a naga sadhu in upcoming film Hunter: It’s my most ambitious project till date

Saif Ali Khan's new look for his upcoming Hunter has the actor don a rough look. The project, which is being considered one of his most ambitious till now, is being helmed by Navdeep Singh.

Khan, revealed few key pointers about his new character to DNA in an interview. About the film and his main thoughts regarding it, Saif mentioned that it was a "difficult and challenging role". "It’s my most-ambitious project till date. I don’t think I have been part of a film that has been made on this scale. It’s about a fight between two brothers and my character, who’s almost like an animal, fights for his rights,” he said.

Khan also spoke about his character in the film saying his role is that of a naga sadhu. The story, which is essentially based against a war backdrop, needed the Sacred Games star to pick up sword fighting and different forms of action. "There’s a lot of post-production and VFX work involved in this project as it will have many war sequences," he elaborated.

Saif confessed having an urge to continuously experiment with his roles and not play safe. But he admitted that the average or low box office collections often make him question his own decisions. "There have been times when I felt that the audience might not want to watch me anymore. But as an actor, I don’t like to do similar-looking roles or films; I’m drawn towards darker, edgier scripts," reported DNA.

Khan even mentioned that he was looking forward for his collaboration with R Madhavan but unfortunately the latter injured himself two days prior to shoot and as a result was replaced by Manav Vij. "Manav is fantastic in the movie,” added Saif.

