Saif Ali Khan, Zoya Hussain's upcoming film to release in September, announces producer Aanand L Rai

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film backed by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions is set for a September release. According to a statement issued by the makers, the team will soon announce the title of the film. The project was earlier named Hunter.

As per reports, the film which is set in 1780, shows Saif as a failed sadhu (Hindu ascetic). Photographs from the sets of the films had surfaced on social media in 2018 with Saif's look similar to Johnny Depp's inimitable Jack Sparrow, a role that helped create the billion dollar franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean. Saif had earlier described his Hunter character as "an animal at heart — a flat-footed wild fellow", which made him forget his true self.

The movie, directed by Navdeep Singh, also features Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij. It was previously reported that for their role in this upcoming film, Zoya learnt horse riding and Manav underwent a complete transformation for his part.

It’s official, we will be announcing the new title of the movie starring Saif Ali Khan. #StayTuned https://t.co/IrnQO3oaXW — Colour Yellow Productions (@cypplOfficial) May 4, 2019

R Madhavan had initially been signed to play another part in the film, but had to opt out due to a shoulder surgery. The audience was especially stoked with this casting, as Madhavan and Khan would have marked their on-screen reunion 17 years after Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein..

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 04, 2019 13:24:30 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.