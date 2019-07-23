Saaho new poster showcases Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's romantic relationship in Sujeeth's action thriller

In a run-up to the release of the film, the makers of Saaho have unveiled yet another poster from the action flick. Featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the new poster indicates that the film will also focus on the romance between the protagonists. The poster depicts the duo gazing into each others' eyes.

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share the poster.

Recently, the makers of Saaho altered its release date to avoid a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House. Earlier slated for 15 August, the multilingual action film will now hit cinemas on 30 August instead, and will clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Shradhha's upcoming comedy Chhichhore.

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, Saaho also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors, starting from Shraddha as the female lead, and Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi as the antagonists. Other actors in the cast include Arun Vijay, Murli Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Lal Vennela Kishore.

Saaho marks Shraddha's debut in Telugu film industry. It was reported that she will play the role of a cop from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated. She will reportedly perform some daredevil action stunts in the film. The action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has been the action director of massive Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission: Impossible, Rush Hour, and Armageddon. Peng Zhang, Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Stefan, Bob Brown and Ram-Lakshman have also served as action directors on the film.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy alongside T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

Hey darlings, the second poster of my film, Saaho is here. Check it out! 👊 #15AugWithSaaho ‬ ‪ @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @officialsaahomovie

Hey Darlings… Only 1 Day to go, are you ready to ride into the world of Saaho? ‪#SaahoTeaser out tomorrow at 11.23 AM! 👊 #15thAugWithSaaho ‬ ‪ @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseries.official

