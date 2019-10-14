Saand Ki Aankh song Aasmaa sees Taapse Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's dreams crushed by patriarchy

After the spirited 'Udta Teetar' and the celebratory 'Womaniya', the makers of Saand Ki Aankh have released the third song from the album, titled 'Aasma.' The melancholic number charts the struggles and challenges that Chandro and Prakashi Tomar Prakashi, as well as their daughters, had to endure in their journey of becoming sharpshooters — just by virtue of them being women. They are almost ostracised by society for pursuing a passion that is usually associated with men.

The song has been sung by veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle, who makes a comeback to Bollywood film music after a gap of one and a half decades.

Speaking about getting Asha on board, composer Vishal Mishra said in an interview to DNA, "I had to make a melody that had special divinity to it. After listening to it, Ashaji loved it so much that she said, ‘Aaj Kal aise gaane bante nahin hain’ (nowadays, such songs are not composed). I remember it so fondly. I can’t wait for people to hear it. When we recorded the song with her, she did it so beautifully. She has rendered a number for a film after so long. It makes a lot of difference to me that she has sung for me."

This is the second collaboration between Asha and Mishra, after their single, 'Ae Zindagi', where she sang along with Suresh Wadkar, Alka Yagnik and Shaan.

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh depicts the heroic story of the world's oldest sharpshooters — Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Apart from Taapsee and Bhumi, Saand Ki Aankh also features director Prakash Jha and Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Singh in pivotal roles. Set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, the film went on floors in Meerut in February. Originally titled Womaniya, the film was renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a title rights dispute.

The film is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar, and is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali. The film will face a box office clash with Farhad Samji's ensemble comedy Housefull 4, and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.

