Saand ki Aankh's first song 'Udta Teetar' sees Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar transform into sharpshooting grannies

The first song from Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh is out, which depicts the heroic story of Shooter Dadis -- Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Titled -- 'Udta Teetar' -- the song witnesses the remarkable journey of the sharpshooter grannies and their daughters in honing their shooting skills for a tournament.

In the video, the actors can be seen hiding away from home at night to carry out intense practice sessions. It also shows them creating a balance between their passion and daily household work.

The trailer of the flick was released earlier this week, which took the audience into the world of the brave ladies, who are battled with a society dominated by men, in order to encourage their daughters towards a bright future and win against all odds.

The three-minute six-seconds trailer of Saand Ki Aankh also left an urge for everyone to know how the Tomar sisters fought to win 352 medals each in the course of their professional life as shooters.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film seems to be close to the hearts of the two leading ladies as they have been quite active in sharing insights into their shooting experience. The actors wrapped up shooting for the film in April.

The film, which also stars Prakash Jha, Viineet Kumar, and Shaad Randhaw, is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

Watch the song here.



Updated Date: Sep 29, 2019 09:33:39 IST