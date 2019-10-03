Saand Ki Aankh song Womaniya sees Taapse Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar pay tribute to womanhood

After teasing the fans with peppy track 'Udta Teetar,' the makers of Saand Ki Aankh have released yet another groovy song, 'Womaniya'. Voiced by Vishal Dadlani, composed by Vishal Mishra, and penned by Raj Shekhar, the track seems to be an empowering ode to womanhood.

The song features the younger versions of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, as opposed to their octogenarian roles in the majority of the film. Filmed against a vibrant and colourful backdrop, 'Womaniya' sees the actors match steps, play dhols, twirl in their ghagras, and being absolutely carefree.

Check out the song here

While taking about the song, lyricist Shekhar says in a statement, “The song is a celebration of womanhood in all its glory. It is the voice, which is mostly unheard in the male-dominated society. It is a tribute to the struggles of our grandmothers, mothers et aliae.”

Composer Vishal Mishra says in a statement, “When I first composed 'Womaniya', we knew that something special has happened. I could visualise the final result. Now when I listen to the recorded track, I get goosebumps. I can’t wait for people to feel the energy, exuberance, and power of the song."

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh depicts the heroic story of world's oldest sharpshooters — Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Apart from Taapsee and Bhumi, Saand Ki Aankh also features director Prakash Jha and Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Singh in pivotal roles. Set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, the film went on floors in Meerut in February. Originally titled Womaniya, the film was renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a title rights dispute.

The film is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar, and is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali. The film will face a box office clash with Farhad Samji's ensemble comedy Housefull 4, and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.

