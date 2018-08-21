Richa Chadha to share screen space with Malayalam star Rajeev Pillai in Indrajit Lankesh's biopic of Shakeela

After attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Richa Chadha is back at work and currently shooting for Inside Edge 2 and Shakeela, the Indrajit Lankesh biopic of the actress who enthralled the Southern film industry for nearly two decades.

The film is being shot in Tirthahalli, a small town in Karnataka and Richa will be seen with Rajeev Pillai, a Malayalam actor who debuted with the 2011 crime thriller, City of God. He will be playing the role of a young man Shakeela falls in love with but not much is known as other details about his role are still kept under wraps.

In the first look from the Shakeela biopic, Richa flaunts a fresh avatar in a Kerala sari 'Kasavu Pattu.' The traditional saree, off-white with a gold border, spells Kerala ethnic wear like no other.

On her Shakeela look, Richa said in a statement, "The challenge for the look of the film but also a good one is that the story traces the journey of Shakeela's younger days to her becoming a popular figure. "Thus the looks span over years and years and with each passing time her look changed. To show that is challenging but also for me as an actor, it's gratifying that I get to grow with the real character on celluloid. Shakeela is still a legend and we wish to do complete justice to her when the film is ready."

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 15:00 PM