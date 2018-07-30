You are here:

Inside Edge 2: Richa Chadha's look in Amazon series inspired by Jessica Alba from sci-fi show Dark Angel

FP Staff

Jul,30 2018 14:16:43 IST

Amazon announced the renewal of the cricket-based drama series Inside Edge for a second season on 4 April. The series will mark another collaboration of Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Studios after season 1, and shows like Mirzapur and Made in Heaven (with Tiger Baby Productions).

Inside Edge 2 will see an ensemble cast including Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Sarah-Jane Diaz, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Suri, Siddhant Chaturvedi. Richa Chadha's will be reprising her role as Zarina Malik, who owns a T20 cricket team Mumbai Mavericks. Her character will take centre stage in the upcoming season.

Richa Chadha in Inside Edge 2 (L) and Jessica Alba in Dark Angel (R)

The actress will be seen sporting an edgy look, said to be inspired by Jessica Alba's onscreen avatar of Max Guevera, a genetically enhanced super-soldier, from the science-fiction TV show Dark Angel.

Apart from working on the Inside Edge 2 in Mumbai , Chadha has also been working on a biopic of the south Indian adult film star Shakeela Khan in Tirthahalli, a small town in Karnataka. Her appearance in both the projects are in contrast to each other. The first look of Shakeela showed Chadha flaunting a traditional white Kerala saree with a golden border while in the web-series she has bold make-up and is dressed in black, reflecting the powerful character she will portray onscreen.

Inside Edge 2 is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in mid-2019.

 

