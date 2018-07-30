Inside Edge 2: Richa Chadha's look in Amazon series inspired by Jessica Alba from sci-fi show Dark Angel

Amazon announced the renewal of the cricket-based drama series Inside Edge for a second season on 4 April. The series will mark another collaboration of Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Studios after season 1, and shows like Mirzapur and Made in Heaven (with Tiger Baby Productions).

Inside Edge 2 will see an ensemble cast including Vivek Oberoi, Sayani Gupta, Sarah-Jane Diaz, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Suri, Siddhant Chaturvedi. Richa Chadha's will be reprising her role as Zarina Malik, who owns a T20 cricket team Mumbai Mavericks. Her character will take centre stage in the upcoming season.

The actress will be seen sporting an edgy look, said to be inspired by Jessica Alba's onscreen avatar of Max Guevera, a genetically enhanced super-soldier, from the science-fiction TV show Dark Angel.

Apart from working on the Inside Edge 2 in Mumbai , Chadha has also been working on a biopic of the south Indian adult film star Shakeela Khan in Tirthahalli, a small town in Karnataka. Her appearance in both the projects are in contrast to each other. The first look of Shakeela showed Chadha flaunting a traditional white Kerala saree with a golden border while in the web-series she has bold make-up and is dressed in black, reflecting the powerful character she will portray onscreen.

Inside Edge 2 is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in mid-2019.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 14:16 PM