Shakeela first look: Richa Chadha flaunts traditional Kerala saree, Kasava Pattu, in glimpse from upcoming biopic

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is set to play the titular role in Shakeela, a biopic on the life of the South superstar who enthralled the Southern film industry for nearly two decades.

Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the film is being shot in Tirthahalli, a small town in Karnataka.

In the first look from the Shakeela biopic, Richa flaunts a fresh avatar in a Kerala sari 'Kasavu Pattu.' The traditional saree, off-white with a gold border, spells Kerala ethnic wear like no other.

Richa says the movie will allow her to capture a range of looks as the story spans over a few years.

The film delves into the life of the glamorous actress, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada language films for over twenty years.

On her Shakeela look, Richa said in a statement, "The challenge for the look of the film but also a good one is that the story traces the journey of Shakeela's younger days to her becoming a popular figure.

"Thus the looks span over years and years and with each passing time her look changed. To show that is challenging but also for me as an actor, it's gratifying that I get to grow with the real character on celluloid. Shakeela is still a legend and we wish to do complete justice to her when the film is ready."

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 12:00 PM