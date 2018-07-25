Richa Chadha on her role of Devi on Masaan's third anniversary: One of the toughest I've played so far

Richa Chadha, who won the Outstanding Achievement Award for Love Sonia at London Indian Film Festival, is currently gearing up for the biopic based on South adult star Shakeela by Indrajit Lankesh. She has delivered second-to-none performances in movies like Fukrey, Gangs of Wasseypur and Masaan. On the third anniversary of Masaan, Chadha shed some light on her most difficult role as Devi and said "When we shot Masaan we already knew it was a special film. When Neeraj told me that he wrote the film keeping me in mind, I felt a great deal of responsibility to put my best effort into playing my role," in an interview with Bollyworm.

Masaan won the Promising Future Award in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes in 2015. Richa articulates how the team including her receive emails and messages from people around the world who are still discovering the film. "It truly has become a gem and after 3 years to the film lives on and continues to, in its own way, reach and affect several people through different emotions."

Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha celebrated the three years of Masaan by posting on social media.

3 years! #Masaan “अब तो हम friend, हो गए है ना?” 😊🎈 A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Jul 24, 2018 at 4:45am PDT Richa also shared a picture with the director Neeraj Ghaywan and captioned it "3 years of Masaan. Just gratitude. Climbed a hill to get network to post. Love u @neeraj.ghaywan @vidushak @melitatoscan @battatawada @vickykaushal09 !"

3 years of Masaan A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on Jul 24, 2018 at 7:45am PDT

