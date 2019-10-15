Rajkummar Rao opens up on refusing Dostana 2, and playing Dharmendra's role in Chupke Chupke remake

After Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Judgementall Hai Kya, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for his third release of 2019 — Made in China. Also starring Mouni Roy, the Mikhil Musale directorial will release in theatres on 25 October. Ahead of Made in China's release, the actor opened up about acting in the Chupke Chupke remake, sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor for Roohi-Afza, and why he refused to work in Dostana 2.

On Chupke Chupke

Rajkummar, who will reprise Dharmendra's iconic role for the upcoming Chupke Chupke remake, considers the part to be "big responsibility" for him. He tells Mirror, "It’s a big responsibility to step into his shoes. The scripting is underway now. We know that we can’t match Hrishida’s (Hrishikesh Mukherjee, director) standard, but we will try and put our best foot forward.”

On refusing Dostana 2

Rajkummar says while he regards Karan Johar to be "one of the finest filmmakers in the country," and hopes to work with him soon, he could not give his nod to Dostana 2 because of the lack of availability of dates. He reveals to the publication that he would be shooting with Priyanka Chopra Jonas for the Netflix film, The White Tiger at the same time that Dostana was scheduled to be filmed. The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker prize-winning novel of the same name, will be directed by Ramin Bahrani and produced by Priyanka and Mukul Deora. On the other hand, Kartik Aryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya have been roped in for the sequel to the 2008 blockbuster.

On costars Nushrat Bharucha and Janhvi Kapoor

Praising his Roohi Afza co-star Janhvi Kapoor as a "fabulous actress", Rajkummar says that Janhvi "is going to stun the audience with her performance," in the film. The horror-comedy, bankrolled by Stree producer Dinesh Vijan via his banner Maddock Films, went on floors in June this year.

Speaking about Nushrat, who he will work with on Hansal Mehta's Turram Khan, he says that the Dream Girl actress has "already proven her mettle." The duo have earlier been a part of Dibakar Banerjee's 2010 anthology drama, Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2019 09:55:12 IST