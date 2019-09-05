Dostana 2: Debutant Lakshya to join Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan as second male lead

Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 is one of the most-awaited sequels for movie buffs. Giving John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan's on-screen rapport a young twist, the sequel has Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan coming in as the lead actors. Now, the production house has declared its second male lead. As per their social media post, Lakshya is a debutant and is ready to make his Bollywood debut through the Dharma platform.

Karan Johar, filmmaker and chief of Dharma, also made a personal announcement of the same. "Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings..," wrote Johar.

Lakshya has a four-film contract with Dharma, which includes films and digital projects. Lakshya, who has his roots in TV, went through a rigorous selection process that included auditions and photoshoots, after which, he was selected to be a part of the production house’s talent pool.

Karan says in a statement, “We believe in introducing new talent to the film fraternity. We are proud to have introduced over 20 first-time filmmakers and seven actors in the recent past. We are excited to introduce Lakshya, the newest addition to the family. We will be introducing him in Dostana 2. He was chosen after a series of meticulous auditions and test shoots. We are thrilled to engulf him in our creative world and look forward to creating celluloid magic together.”

Here are the posts on Dostana 2's new member

Lakshya's social media account reveals little except his pictures and a personal note about his excitement on joining Dharma and Dostana 2.

The movie is penned by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and Collin D'Cunha. Dostana 2 will mark Collin's directorial debut.

While talking about the upcoming project, Karan said in a statement, “I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can’t wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions’ first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house."

The original film was led by Priyanka Chopra alongside John and Abhishek. It marked the directorial debut of Tarun Mansukhani. It portrayed homosexuality in an unrestrained manner and dealt with the story of two men pretending to be gay in order to get an apartment with a woman. Dostana went on to garner critical and commercial acclaim.

While Jahnvi made her debut last year with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, Kartik gained immense popularity ever since his debut in 2011's Pyaar ka Punchnama. He shot to stardom with Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety last year and Laxman Utetkar's Luka Chuppi this year. Dostana 2 will mark Kartik and Janhvi's first onscreen collaboration.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 08:57:45 IST