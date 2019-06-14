RoohiAfza: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma's horror-comedy goes on floors

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming horror-comedy, RoohiAfza, went on floors on 14 June (today). Following the critical and commercial success of Stree, the film marks the third collaboration between Rao and Maddock Films producer Dinesh Vijan. The duo recently announced another new venture, Made in China. The film also features Varun Sharma (Fukrey, Dilwale) in a pivotal role.

The producers took to social media to share the announcement:

Set in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, RoohiAfza is based on another folktale, according to which every time a wedding happens in the town, the women come together to keep the groom awake through the night, so that the ghost is unable to put him to sleep with a lullaby. It is believed that if the groom sleeps off, then the newly-married couple would have to bear the wrath of the ghost all their life.

Hardik Mehta will direct RoohiAfza from a script by Gautam Mehra and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who will also serve as producer. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 20 March, 2020.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 14:28:06 IST

