Rajkummar Rao 'can't wait to begin shooting' with Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Netflix's The White Tiger

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao are all set to team up for the first time in the Netflix's movie adaptation of Arvind Adiga's bestselling novel 'The White Tiger'. The film will be directed by Ramin Bahrani and produced by Priyanka and Mukul Deora. According to DNA, the film is all set to go on floors next month.

Earlier today, Rajkummar took to social media to share a picture with Priyanka, Ramin and Adarsh Gourav. He wrote that he can't wait to begin filming with 'these supremely talented people.'

Check out the post here

Adiga's book follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city. Murder, love and deceit become the ultimate price for ambition.

"I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story's portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one's goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar Rao for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together," Priyanka had earlier said in a statement.

Rajkummar said, "It's an exciting time for actors today and I'm thrilled to be a part of such a world-class project. I've been an admirer of Ramin's work and am excited to see The White Tiger come to life with Netflix!"

Bahrani said he wanted to adapt Adiga's brilliant book for over a decade and was glad to finally have the opportunity.

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2019 15:38:08 IST