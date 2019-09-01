You are here:

Turram Khan: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha's upcoming comedy to release on 31 January, 2020

FP Staff

Sep 01, 2019 09:18:56 IST

Director-actor duo Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao will return to the big screen on 31 January, 2020 with their latest collaboration Turram Khan. Mehta and Rao have previously worked together in critically-acclaimed films like Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta.

The filmmaker shared the release date of their new movie on Twitter on the occasion of Rao's 35th birthday.

Turram Khan also stars Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha. The film will marks Rao and Bharucha's maiden collaboration. The duo have earlier been a part of Dibakar Banerjee's 2010 anthology drama, Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film is a social comedy based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

