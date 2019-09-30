Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan begins prepping for much awaited sequel, shares picture on Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has begun prepping for his next venture Dostana 2 on Monday (30 September). The actor made the announcement of the same in a recent Instagram post where he shared a picture of him holding onto the script of the film. Produced under Karan Johar's Dharma production, Dostana 2 is the much-awaited sequel to his 2008 blockbuster Dostana starring Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and John Abraham.

The movie is penned by Collin D'Cunha, Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and marks Collin's directorial debut.

Besides Kartik, Dostana 2 also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Bollywood debutant Lakshya in the lead.

Lakshya has a four-film contract with Dharma, which includes films and digital projects. Lakshya, who has his roots in TV, went through a rigorous selection process that included auditions and photoshoots, after which, he was selected to be a part of the production house’s talent pool.

While talking about the upcoming project, Karan said in a statement, “I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can’t wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions’ first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him."

The original film portrayed homosexuality in an unrestrained manner and dealt with the story of two men pretending to be gay in order to get an apartment with a woman. Dostana went on to garner critical and commercial acclaim.

Meanwhile Kartik ' who shot to stardom with Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety last year, is awaiting the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh. He is also signed to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a sequel to the 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

