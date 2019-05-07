Priyanka Chopra's 2017 MET Gala appearance was a stepping stone in her journey towards global popularity

Priyanka Chopra's rise as a global icon is not unknown to the world. Being one of the few coloured women to headline an American TV show and work in a Hollywood film with Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka has come a long way from her career as a Bollywood actress. Chopra has expanded her brand to launch dating/work websites, has collaborated with UNICEF to become its Goodwill Ambassador and has now turned host to an eclectic group of women achievers in a Youtube show.

As the 2019 MET Gala took place on 7 May 2019, it seemed like Priyanka's journey with her husband Nick Jonas came a full circle in the three years since they met. In a recent interview, the couple opened up about their fashion inspirations. Talking about their MET appearances, Priyanka spoke about the dash of Indian culture that the actress added to her quirky combination, in terms of a bindi. Nick added that Louis XIV was their main inspiration. The couple also realised that the 2019 gala was 'technically' their three-year anniversary by the end of the video.

Priyanka's projects reflect a conscious choice towards upholding women's rights. Even her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, strives to tell unique narratives of women. The 2017 MET Gala has had a special place in Priyanka Chopra's journey of global entertainment domination. The Gala was not only Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas' first official joint appearance, it was also an important juncture for the actress individually.

Fashion critics hailed Priyanka's bold choice with her 2017 ensemble and the internet erupted with memes on her Ralph Lauren trench coat.

This was probably a rare occasion when an actress was stepping out of her comfort zone to sport the unconventional with this much confidence. Priyanka's appearance led to a flurry of media appearances and interviews.

This was soon followed by appearance on celebrity talk shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Talk, The Wendy Williams Show and the like, where the actress deftly handled questions on her experiences with Hollywood and whether it was slightly more difficult for her as an outsider as well as a woman of colour. Known to be close to celebrity talk show host Jimmy Fallon, the actress has appeared a total of five times on his show.

Appearing in an interview for The View, Priyanka even weighed in on then-controversy of the hour, the portrayal of Simpsons' coloured character of Apu. The actress confidently confessed that Apu was "the bane" of her life. "He was the bane of my life growing up. I was always asked when I was in high school — like at 14, 15 — why I didn't speak like that or... did I find gold in my rivers? Did we go to school on elephants. I always had questions like that," the 35-year-old actor said on talk show.

"A lot of people are talking about, 'Oh, the show was so successful for 30 years; why are we suddenly waking up and being offended by a character that everyone loved?' People say that 'The Simpsons' makes fun of every race". While she agreed that's true, she argued that Apu long served as the only Indian representation on American TV, and that much has changed since the show premiered in 1989.

"What happened from that time to now, the population of Indian-Americans in America has tripled since that time. So the voice is louder, representation and the demand for representation for people of colour is louder. There is the internet and the media where people can have a conversation," Priyanka said.

Priyanka shifted her focus to works of philanthropy in 2018. The actress made her way to Bangladesh in May 2018 to meet Rohingya refugee children in put up in camps. The actress also made her way up to the border area near Myanmar where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya women, children and men crossed following the escalation of violence in August 2017.

In the same month, the actress was part of a prestigious group to meet the Indian Prime Minister in regards to being a patron for the Partners' Forum being hosted that year. The venture's aim was to improve and transform access to quality healthcare at at every life stage for women, children and adolescents, in an effort to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in 2030.

The actress married Nick in December, 2018 in a lavish three-day affair, exclusively covered by People magazine. Ralph Lauren, whose curated looks famously brought the couple together in 2017, stepped in to design the couple's attires for their Christian wedding. From appreciating its exquisite design, to generating memes on Priyanka's 75-foot long tulle trail, the Ralph Lauren creation had fashion enthusiasts enthralled.

It was at the same time that the actress was declared the first Indian woman to feature on the cover of American Vogue. The magazine did not just release images, it carried a full-fledged interview of the actress, her career and her life with Nick. In its 126 year history, Priyanka's inclusion as cover girl was one of Vogue's most progressive steps toward inclusion, a fact which was lauded across the board.

The actress has then gone on to star in Rebel Wilson's romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic. She also launched Bumble, a social cum dating app. Priyanka also turned host recently by collaborating with YouTube on one of their original ventures. On the occasion of International Working Women's Day on 9 March this year, the actress unveiled the trailer of the talk show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, where she was seen interviewing fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, US Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles, and Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians actor-rapper Awkwafina.

Post her marriage to Nick, Priyanka continues her not-so-secret love affair with the media. The duo attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after party where the couple's cute PDA was a highlight for the paparazzi. Hair tied up in a loose style, Priyanka stunned in a sparkling black halter gown by Elie Saab while Nick sported a silky navy blue suit and bow tie. The duo also featured in 'Sucker', the Jonas Brothers' comeback album in 2019. Priyanka's quirky yet vintage look was a talking point for most.Priyanka recently also attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with Nick. The actress glistened in a white embellished Zuhair Murad Haute Couture gown.

Having made giant leaps towards always breaking barriers and stereotypes, Priyanka (thankfully) seems in no mood to take a back seat.

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 13:35:53 IST

