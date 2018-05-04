Priyanka Chopra to host YouTube's new original show, If I Could Tell You Just One Thing

In its plans to expand its ad-supported original programming, YouTube has rallied together a group of A-list stars. The video platform announced at its BrandCast event in New York City that Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra will be hosting one of the original shows.

The Baywatch star will host the series If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, from Sundog Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new show will chronicle her journey as she meets inspirational people and asks their advice on how to change the world.

"We see an opportunity to evolve and dig a little deeper using the global reach of YouTube to shine a light on human stories that inspire us and make us smarter," said YouTube's chief business officer Robert Kyncl.

YouTube also announced that Bright star Will Smith has agreed to bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon on his 50th birthday on 25 September. The event, titled Will Smith: The Jump Off, will be broadcast live.

Another new show, called Best Shot is backed by the NBA and famous basketball player LeBron James. It follows the New York Central High's Blue Devil basketball team.

The company has also renewed its existing shows including Demi Lovato's Simply Complicate and Kevin Hart's What the Fit.

