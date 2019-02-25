You are here:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Oscars after party; Alia Bhatt's speech at friend's wedding: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Ali Fazal's nude photographs leaked online



View this post on Instagram Not Cool... A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on Feb 23, 2019 at 4:33am PST

Actor Ali Fazal's nude photos were recently leaked ibkube. In an Instagram post, he confirmed that it was him in the photos and would get to the bottom of the issue.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party

Shahid Kapoor's step dad Rajesh Khattar wishes him on birthday



Rajesh Khattar, Shahid Kapoor's step father wished the actor on his birthday via a sentimental Instagram post. He also shared a childhood photograph of the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor.

Alia Bhatt's speech at friend's wedding

A video of Alia Bhatt giving a speech on her friend Devika Advani's wedding in Delhi has been making the rounds on the internet. The Gully Boy actress shared an anecdote from their childhood and also thanked her friend's in-laws for welcoming her into their family.

Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari wishe Sanjay Leela Bhansali on birthday



Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari shared photograph with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to wish him on his birthday via their official Instagram accounts.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 18:00:37 IST