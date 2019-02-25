Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Oscars after party; Alia Bhatt's speech at friend's wedding: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Ali Fazal's nude photographs leaked online
Actor Ali Fazal's nude photos were recently leaked ibkube. In an Instagram post, he confirmed that it was him in the photos and would get to the bottom of the issue.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party
@priyankachopra & @nickjonas make a stunning pair at the #VanityFairOscarPart 😍😍🔥#nickjonas #priyankachopra #nickyanka #mrandmrsjonas #couplegoals
Shahid Kapoor's step dad Rajesh Khattar wishes him on birthday
From being a good looking teenager to the most good looking young man. From being the most promising newcomer to an award winning mega star, from being a loving husband to a doting father,ur journey has been nothing short of inspirational. U have evolved to be a complete performer & an exceptional human being & make all around you super proud #happybirthday sasha @shahidkapoor #shahidkapoor Have a blessed one & #keepshining
Rajesh Khattar, Shahid Kapoor's step father wished the actor on his birthday via a sentimental Instagram post. He also shared a childhood photograph of the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor.
Alia Bhatt's speech at friend's wedding
SWIPE LEFT ⬅️@aliaabhatt today at @devika.advani 's #sangeet Credits @anuranjan1010 mam Sorry for poor quality . . . . #aliabhatt#vickykaushal #alia #aliaabhatt #aliafans#aliabhattfans #lover #bollywood #actress #bollywoodactress #mumbai #taj #delhi #dishapatani #shahrukhkhan #kareenakapoor #katrinakaif #anushkasharma #varundhawan #sidharthmalhotra #karanjohar #deepikapadukone#bestactress#salmankhan #ALIAABHATTVIDEOS
A video of Alia Bhatt giving a speech on her friend Devika Advani's wedding in Delhi has been making the rounds on the internet. The Gully Boy actress shared an anecdote from their childhood and also thanked her friend's in-laws for welcoming her into their family.
Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari wishe Sanjay Leela Bhansali on birthday
Happy Happy Birthday! No words can ever describe how much I love you!❤️❤️❤️ #SanjayLeelaBhansali
Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari shared photograph with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to wish him on his birthday via their official Instagram accounts.
Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 18:00:37 IST