Priyanka Chopra, Jonas Brothers, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, BTS walk the Billboard Music Awards 2019 red carpet

FP Staff

May 02, 2019 11:43:17 IST

Priyanka Chopra, Jonas Brothers, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, BTS walk the Billboard Music Awards 2019 red carpet

BTS stepped out in majority members wearing monochromatic suits and patterned blazers with it.
Source: Twitter

Cardi B walked the Billbaord Music Awards red carpet with husband Offset in a yellow two-piece outfit. Source: Twitter.

Cardi B walked the Billbaord Music Awards red carpet with husband Offset in a yellow two-piece outfit.
Source: Twitter.

Taylor Swift showed up in a long-sleeve, ruffled mini dress in lavender for the event. Source:Twitter.

Taylor Swift showed up in a long-sleeve, ruffled mini dress in lavender for the event.
Source:Twitter.

Sophie Turner in a multicolored and multidimensional jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton.

Sophie Turner in a multicolored and multidimensional jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton.

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in a glitzy white gown with a thigh-high slit. Source: Twitter.

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in a glitzy white gown with a thigh-high slit.
Source: Twitter.

 

Jonas brothers reunite at the Billboard Music Awards in 70's inspired plaid suits. Source: Twitter.

Jonas brothers reunite at the Billboard Music Awards in 70's inspired plaid suits.
Source: Twitter.

Jessica Ledon and David Guetta attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards together at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, on 1 May.

Jessica Ledon and David Guetta attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards together at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, on 1 May.

 

Kelly Clarkson opted for a black shimmery thigh-high slit dress for the awards ceremony. Source: Twitter.

Kelly Clarkson opted for a black shimmery thigh-high slit dress for the awards ceremony.
Source: Twitter.

The 24-year old singer and song writer came in black overly ruffled gown for the event. Source: Twitter.

The 24-year old singer and song writer came in black overly ruffled gown for the event.
Source: Twitter.

 

 

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 12:16:50 IST

