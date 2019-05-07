MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas bring camp to The Metropolitan Museum Of Art

Priyanka Chopra was back with husband nick Jonas at the MET Gala this year. Walking through the pink carpet, the couple looked every bit chic.

As reported by Vogue, following this year's theme ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’, Priyanka sported an unconventional Dior gown, Chopard pendants, frizzy hair and a signature crown. Nick on the other hand, went in for an understated white suit which perfectly complemented the actress' get up for the day.



Priyanka has been known to make a fashion statement every year with her ensembles. The Isn’t It Romantic actor's 10-foot long trench coat was a winner in the Gala back in 2017. It was also at this juncture that rumours of Nick and Priyanka getting involved with each other started doing the rounds.

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 10:24:48 IST

