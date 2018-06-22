You are here:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted together at Mumbai airport; actress to start shooting for Bharat soon

FP Staff

Jun,22 2018 10:18:46 IST

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with the 'Close' singer pop-star Nick Jonas on Thursday.

While there were reports about Priyanka Chopra returning to India soon, in order to start shooting for Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, Jonas accompanying the actress was not confirmed.

Times Now reports that Chopra will be throwing a housewarming party for her new beachfront bungalow in Versova before she stars shooting for Bharat. Jonas, according to the report, is in Mumbai to attend Priyanka's housewarming party and to meet her mother Madhu Chopra.

The two were spotted together at the Mumbai airport dressed in black. While they tried to avoid the cameras, photographs of the two stars in Mumbai started to surface online.

Chopra and Jonas were also seen together at a wedding together in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

