Priyanka Chopra confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Bharat; Ali Abbas Zafar says 'she is biggest Indian artist globally'

Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan are reuniting on screen after 10 years for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The Quantico actress has been confirmed to play the female lead in the project which will also mark her return to Bollywood after two years. She was last seen in a feisty, policewoman role in Jai Gangaajal which failed to make a mark both critically and commercially.

The director, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, confirmed the news and said, "Bharat is Priyanka’s homecoming to Bollywood after having proved herself as a performer in a global TV show, Quantico, and in Hollywood. Priyanka is the biggest Indian artist globally today and a perfect fit for the film as she brings to the table her incredible talent and international appeal."

As is the tradition with most Salman Khan movies, Bharat is also slated to release on Eid 2019. The film will be the fourth collaboration of Khan and Chopra, who last shared screen space in the 2008 film God Tussi Great Ho.

Bharat is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. In an earlier interview, the director had said that the idea of adapting the acclaimed film for Bollywood came from Khan. The film's remake rights have been bought by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri who is co-producing the film along with Bhushan Kumar.

Although the makers have so far been tight-lipped about the basic plot, it is believed that the Hindi film will reportedly be set during the Partition of India. Bharat went on floors on Monday.

Salman Khan begins shoot for #Bharat... #TigerZindaHai director Ali Abbas Zafar directs... Produced by Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar... #Eid2019 release. pic.twitter.com/p8h7KdKZi9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 09:54 AM