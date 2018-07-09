Priyanka Chopra confirms starring in Shonali Bose's next titled The Sky is Pink through Instagram story

Bollywood has been eagerly waiting for Priyanka Chopra to resume her Hindi film career after her brief hiatus once she is done with her commitments in Hollywood. While the actress had already announced that her first Hindi project will be Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bharat opposite Salman Khan, there were speculations around many other films that she was reported to tentatively star in.

However, the actress confirmed that her second project will be Margarita with A Straw director Shonali Bose's next titled The Sky is Pink. Chopra posted a picture of the film's script on her Instagram story on Sunday revealing the film's title.

The film's Hindi dialogues have been written by National Award-winning screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi who has previously penned scripts of highly acclaimed films like Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe (wrote dialogues), Piku and October.

It was reported earlier that Abhishek Bachchan will star opposite Chopra in the film. Also Dangal and Secret Superstar-fame actor Zaira Wasim was also reported to play the role of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who wrote the book My Little Epiphanies, while Chopra and Bachchan will be seen as her parents. However, no official confirmation has come in from Bachchan, Wasim or the makers.

