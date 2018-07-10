Farhan Akhtar may replace Abhishek Bachchan in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, opposite Priyanka Chopra

While Priyanka Chopra officially confirmed that her next film after Bharat — starring Salman Khan and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar — will be director Shonali Bose's next titled The Sky is Pink, it is now being reported that Farhan Akhtar has been cast opposite Chopra in the film.

Earlier, there were speculations doing the rounds that Abhishek Bachchan will be paired opposite Chopra in the film. Dangal and Secret Superstar-fame actress Zaira Wasim is also going to be seen in The Sky is Pink and she will essay the central character, as reported earlier.

Wasim reportedly essays the role of Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who wrote the book My Little Epiphanies. She was born with immune deficiency disorder; when she was 13 she was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. At a very young age, she started speaking on stages like TEDx, INK conferences and continued inspiring people with never-say-die attitude. However, Chaudhary breathed her last on 24 January, 2015; she was aged 18.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Chopra and Akhtar are touted to feature as Wasim's parents in the film. The Sky is Pink is expected to go on floors in August 2018. If the reports are confirmed and Akhtar and Chopra indeed collaborate for the film, it will be there second outing together after Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Bose has previously helmed Konkona Sen Sharma-starrer Amu (2005) and Kalki Koechlin-starrer Margarita With A Straw (2014), which was highly lauded and appreciated at various film festivals across the world.

