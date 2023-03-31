Prem Chopra has played many memorable villain roles and entertained the audiences with his outstanding performance for decades. When Prem was asked how he was still working at the age of 87 years during an interview with Lehren, he replied that he exercises every day and go for physiotherapy. The actor recently revealed in the interview that Rajesh Khanna always used to reach the set late. The 87-year-old added that someone else used to face the repercussions of him being late. Prem said, “Rajesh Khanna was a misunderstood man by some people but he was very genuine where the work was concerned. The only problem with him was that if there was a 9 o’clock shift, he would come at 12.”

He recalled an incident when he was shooting for the iconic Haathi Mere Saathi in Chennai. Prem added that Chinnappa Thevar, the producer of this movie, was a very strict individual and used to send a man to pick up Rajesh at 6 AM. Prem continued to say that even then, Rajesh would reach the set by 11 or 12 AM. He said that Thevar would beat and abuse the man after the arrival of Rajesh and ask him why he was late when they were paying him money. Prem added that Rajesh understood what was going on and became regular after that.

Prem also talked about other mega stars like Amitabh Bachchan. According to him, Amitabh and Dharmendra had to face struggles before making it big in the film industry. He said that Dharmendra told him that he had to sleep on railway station sometimes. According to Prem, he also had to struggle but was lucky enough to have a job, so he was not starving.

The actor said that he was spotted by someone when he was travelling in train. He added that the person asked him if he wanted to work in films, to which he replied yes. The person got him in the movie Chaudhary Karnailsingh which was the biggest hit of that year. He said that the film received the National Award, and that’s how his career took off.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.