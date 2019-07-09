Bhushan Kumar on Gulshan Kumar's biopic and the Independence Day clash between Batla House, Saaho

This Independence Day (15 August) will witness a clash of three major films - Prabhas' much-awaited Saaho, John Abraham's Batla House and Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal. Producer Bhushan Kumar, who has bankrolled both Saaho and Batla House, thinks the clash is a challenge.

While talking about Mission Mangal, the T-Series honcho said, "I'm surprised at how three films will release (at the same time); let's see. As of now, we are sticking to 15 August because the date is suitable for the film. Last year, people told me not to release Satyameva Jayate with Gold but as the film's theme was connected to corruption in the country, it was relatable."

Kumar also shared what made him back a film like Saaho. "We're backing projects which are safe. At the same time, if they are expensive, they should be safe projects like Saaho. It's a very big-budget film being made in multiple languages. It's a safe project because it has Prabhas in it; it's coming after Bahubali. The teaser has got such a great response." Kumar added that for the first time, the production house has created music which has also been adapted for regional languages. "I have given them some five songs. For the first time for a multilingual film, the music is being made by in Hindi and then being converted into regional languages. Normally, in a regional film like Bahubali, the music is usually adapted for Hindi. However, for Saaho, we are not dubbing, but composing the music."

Kumar has already delivered two hits this year in Bharat and De De Pyaar De. But he is not in a hurry to launch his father Gulshan Kumar's biopic. "The film is a very emotional journey for the entire T-Series family. We want to do the best for it. The person we're casting in the film wants to immerse himself in the role, hence the delay. When asked whether Aamir Khan was in talks to play the role, Kumar refused to comment. However, he concluded by saying, "It's not just a film. It's a dream for us. We're not making it for money. We're just making it because we want to document my father's journey and how he got music to the common man. People will love the film as it's a complete package. It has comedy, dialogebaazi...everything."

