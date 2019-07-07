You are here:

Parineeti Chopra says she wants to do a two-heroine action musical with cousin, Priyanka Chopra

FP Staff

Jul 07, 2019 13:10:31 IST

Parineeti Chopra says that she wants to do a two-heroine action movie which will also involve singing with her cousin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress was engaging with her fans via a Twitter hashtag, #AskParineeti.

Responding to a fan question regarding what project she would want to do with Priyanka, Parineeti tweeted,

Both the sisters have proved their mettle as singers before; Priyanka has released three singles - 'In My City' featuring rapper will.i.am, 'Exotic' with rapper Pitbull and a cover of Bonnie Ratt's 'I Can't Make You Love Me.' She made her debut in Bollywood playback music with Mary Kom song 'Chaoro', after which she also lent her voice to the Dil Dhadakne Do title track.

Parineeti, on the other hand, is a trained Hindustani classical singer and holds a BA Honours degree in music. She sung the reprised version of 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nehi,' from her film Meri Pyaari Bindu. She played the role of an aspiring singer in the film, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Parineeti last appeared in Kesari alongside Akshay Kumar, and will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor, followed by Bhuj: The Pride of India, the Saina Nehwal biopic, and the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will reunite with her Dil Dhadakne Do co-actor Farhan Akhtar for Shonali Bose's biographical drama The Sky Is Pink. The actors will play parents to Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim), a teenage motivational speaker who passed away after suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. Chopra will also star alongside Mindy Kaling in a forthcoming comedy surrounding an Indian-American wedding.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 13:10:31 IST

tags: action , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Parineeti Chopra , Priyanka Chopra , QnA , Shareworthy

also see

Hrithik Roshan shakes a leg with Madhuri Dixit-Nene on Dance Deewane, says he 'still aspires to be her hero

Hrithik Roshan shakes a leg with Madhuri Dixit-Nene on Dance Deewane, says he 'still aspires to be her hero"

Shahid Kapoor thanks viewers for 'understanding', and not 'judging', Kabir Singh after film crosses Rs 200 cr

Shahid Kapoor thanks viewers for 'understanding', and not 'judging', Kabir Singh after film crosses Rs 200 cr

Watch: Parineeti Chopra attempts the bottle cap challenge on sets of Saina Nehwal biopic

Watch: Parineeti Chopra attempts the bottle cap challenge on sets of Saina Nehwal biopic