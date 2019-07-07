Parineeti Chopra says she wants to do a two-heroine action musical with cousin, Priyanka Chopra

Parineeti Chopra says that she wants to do a two-heroine action movie which will also involve singing with her cousin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress was engaging with her fans via a Twitter hashtag, #AskParineeti.

Responding to a fan question regarding what project she would want to do with Priyanka, Parineeti tweeted,

Nice question! I think we should do a two girl action movie where we both can sing too 😍 what say mimi didi @priyankachopra #AskParineeti https://t.co/yJm9AfxfhY — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 6, 2019

Both the sisters have proved their mettle as singers before; Priyanka has released three singles - 'In My City' featuring rapper will.i.am, 'Exotic' with rapper Pitbull and a cover of Bonnie Ratt's 'I Can't Make You Love Me.' She made her debut in Bollywood playback music with Mary Kom song 'Chaoro', after which she also lent her voice to the Dil Dhadakne Do title track.

Parineeti, on the other hand, is a trained Hindustani classical singer and holds a BA Honours degree in music. She sung the reprised version of 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nehi,' from her film Meri Pyaari Bindu. She played the role of an aspiring singer in the film, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Parineeti last appeared in Kesari alongside Akshay Kumar, and will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor, followed by Bhuj: The Pride of India, the Saina Nehwal biopic, and the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will reunite with her Dil Dhadakne Do co-actor Farhan Akhtar for Shonali Bose's biographical drama The Sky Is Pink. The actors will play parents to Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim), a teenage motivational speaker who passed away after suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. Chopra will also star alongside Mindy Kaling in a forthcoming comedy surrounding an Indian-American wedding.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 13:10:31 IST