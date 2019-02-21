The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's upcoming drama to release on 11 October

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming drama The Sky Is Pink will release across theatres on 11 October. Touted as Chopra's 'comeback' of sorts into Bollywood, the Shonali Bose directorial is a biographical account of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

Zaira Wasim (who plays the role of Aisha) and Rohit Saraf feature in pivotal roles. The film marks the first collaboration between Shonali and Priyanka. Farhan and Priyanka reunite after Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do. Chopra and Farhan Akhtar are playing Aisha's parents in the film.

The project, which will hit the theatres in October, was in production since end of last year and has been shot in Mumbai, Delhi and London. A brief schedule at the Andamans was also planned for January.

Chopra had moved to New York for the TV series Quantico and made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch. This will be her first Hindi film after 2016's Jai Gangaajal.

Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures, Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films and Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Productions are coming together to produce The Sky Is Pink.

