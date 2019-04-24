Parineeti Chopra replaces Jacqueline Fernandez in Hindi remake of Emily Blunt's 2016 thriller, A Girl on the Train

Parineeti Chopra has been roped in for the Hindi remake of the 2016 mystery thriller A Girl on the Train. The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial was initially supposed to be fronted by Jacqueline Fernandez, but she reportedly opted out of the film due to date clashes with Farhad Samji’s Chashme Baddoor 2. The project, announced back in 2017, was put on hold due to lack of financiers, a report stated.

Starring Emily Blunt in the lead, the Hollywood film was a screen adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 debut novel of the same name.

ANNOUNCEMENT... Parineeti Chopra to star in the official #Hindi remake of mystery-thriller #TheGirlOnTheTrain... The film - not titled yet - starts in July 2019 in #UK... Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta... Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment... 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/RybT3wt8Sh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 24, 2019

The Hindi version, slated for the next year, will go on floors in July in the UK. It will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment.

In a press statement obtained by Hindustan Times, Parineeti said that she is excited to play a part that she has not explored before. Moreover, having studied in London, she is happy that she would be able to revisit the place during the film's shooting schedule. "The character is an alcoholic and a victim of abuse, and I haven’t explored anything like her onscreen before. It’s exciting because I never thought I’d actually be doing a film around a book I’ve read and loved," she was quoted as saying.

Parineeti, who was last seen in a supporting role in Akshay Kumar's Kesari, also replaced Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal's biopic, directed by Amole Gupte.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 10:53:37 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.