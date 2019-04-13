Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling team up for a wedding comedy film for Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is developing a wedding comedy after winning an auction for a pitch by Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra and Dan Goor, reports Variety.

Priyanka took to social media to announce the news, stating that she is excited and proud of the collaboration. She wrote, "We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian."

Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and @djgoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema! pic.twitter.com/5V71fFvX4L — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 13, 2019

Mindy will write the screenplay with Goor, who is co-creator and exec producer of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She is attached to star alongside Priyanka and also has the option to direct. The project is produced by Mindy's Kaling International, Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, and Howard Klein's 3 Arts, alongside Goor.

The story revolves around a big wedding in India and the ensuing culture clashes. It is also being described as Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Priyanka lead the ABC drama series Quantico. She recently appeared in films A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. Her next Bollywood project is Shonali Bose's directorial The Sky is Pink, starring opposite Farhan Akhtar.

Kaling will next be seen starring opposite Emma Thompson in Amazon Studios’ Late Night, which releases on 7 June.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 10:24:38 IST

