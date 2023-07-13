No Emmy nominations for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan: End of Markle’s Hollywood dreams

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood dream is officially dead, as her documentary with Prince Harry fails to nab a single Emmy nomination. The Sussexes put forth their entire series as a potential contender, and some people even project Harry and Meghan as winning the documentary category. But as it turns out Hollywood isn’t interested in getting invested in brand Sussex. The six-part series, directed by Liz Garbus, was under consideration for the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series category.

Even after the magnificent success of the docuseries on Netflix, Harry & Meghan was snubbed by the Emmy’s. According to the DEADLINE, as a consolation, Harry & Meghan did earn an honor on Tuesday when it was nominated for the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in the category of Best Streaming Nonfiction Series.

The docuseries disclosed a lot of British Royal dark secrets which didn’t go down well with the British royal family. In one episode, he said his family exhibits a “huge level of unconscious bias,” although he suggested it wasn’t the fault of individuals, but reflective of the culture broadly speaking. He did add, “Once it’s been pointed out or identified within yourself, you then need to make it right. It’s education, it’s awareness and it’s a constant work-in-progress for everyone, including me.”

Initially in US Harry and Meghan got a positive coverage. But, later things changed there too. And nobody actually wanted to be associated with the couple. Not just UK, America is also ‘fed-up’ with the couple. Many felt that Meghan and Harry must stop playing the victim card. Finally, America has understood that Harry and Meghan are attention seekers. According to reports published in geo tv, it seems as Americans are sick of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s narrative of “denigrating” the royal family.

The couple has been advised to change their strategy to win support and sympathy. They are being urged by the critics and royal commentators to stop playing the victim card.

Former conservative MP Louise Mensch has recently lashed out at the couple while talking to Piers Morgan on Sky News, claiming everyone is fed up with them.

Mensch told the former Good Morning Britain’s host that while the Sussexes “sell a lot of books” they have “chucked away whatever credibility they had with both hands”.

Meghan and Harry, who have lost their lucrative Spotify deal, were not invited to the Obamas’ 60th birthday party which was attended some by some big public figures and celebrities. The Sussexes were also not invited to attend the Met Gala.

Meghan’s invitation to Prince Archie’s fourth birthday party was also snubbed by some A-list celebrities.

The Duchess reportedly invited several high-profile people to celebrate her son’s birthday, including Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom. But, the celebrity pair shunned the former Suits star’s invitation.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift also snubbed Meghan and Harry as she reportedly declined to become the part of the couple’s now-scrapped podcast, despite receiving a personal letter written by the Duchess herself.

A royal commentator has recently claimed that the social elite in Washington and Hollywood stars are “distancing themselves” from the Harry and his wife.

Citing the Sussexes’ absence from recent events, Hilary Fordwich recently claimed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s parents have “squandered” the chance to foster diversity in the royal family and strengthen relations between the US and UK.

“It is so sad what the Sussexes have squandered. They had almost universal support and hope for what they could bring, whether it was diversity or a Trans Atlantic relationship. Unfortunately they made the choice to denigrate the Royal Family, she told Express UK.

Meghan an agent of destruction

We all know that Meghan was the mastermind behind Harry’s controversial memoir Spare. Meghan Markle has been an agent of destruction, a royal biographer had earlier sad following the leaking of Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare. The royal biographer, Tom Bower also said that Meghan Markle had “constantly” sought platforms to speak before meeting Prince Harry. “She wanted to be Angelina Jolie; a celebrity and a famous influencer. But she was irrelevant. Being with Harry gave her that opportunity and she ‘played him’ from the start. Harry was groomed by Meghan. Her wedding guests were all Hollywood, not family, which shows her agenda. She always wanted to go back to Hollywood,” the biographer said. It is true that Meghan Markle has been an agent of destruction and she understood Harry’s vulnerability.