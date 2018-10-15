#MeToo in India: Kangana Ranaut questions Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi's silence on ongoing movement

Kangana Ranaut has slammed filmmaker Karan Johar and veteran actress Shabana Azmi for their silence on the #MeToo movement. The movement has received the attention it deserves with allegations of sexual assault leveled against many prominent names in the entertainment industry, like Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Subhash Ghai, Subhash Kapoor and Kailash Kher, among many others.

News18 reports that Ranaut, in an interview with India Today, asked why Johar and Azmi had not spoken out regarding the ongoing issue. She said, "Karan Johar has views about gym looks and airport looks. He tweets ten times about it. What about this? This is their identity. This is their bread and butter. When the film industry is going through such an important shift, where are they?"

Ranaut had extended her support to the former Phantom Films employee who had shared her experience of being sexually harassed by Queen director Vikas Bahl, adding that Bahl had also made her feel uncomfortable on several occasions.

Recently, female filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, Meghna Gulzar, Konkona Sen Sharma and Gauri Shinde among others, had also expressed their solidarity with the movement. In a combined statement, the filmmakers had announced their decision to not work with people guilty of sexual harassment and misconduct, and had urged their peers to do the same.

