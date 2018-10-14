Actress Kate Sharma to file police complaint against Subhash Ghai for alleged sexual harassment

An anonymous woman had recently alleged that filmmaker Subhash Ghai spiked her drink and then sexually assaulted her. Now actor-model Kate Sharma has also spoken out about allegedly being sexually harassed by Ghai. Sharma has filed a police complaint, claiming that the filmmaker tried to forcibly kiss her.

ANI quoted Sharma as saying. "He called me at his house on 6 August. Five to six people were present there and he asked me to give him massage. I massaged him and went to wash my hands. He followed me, called me to his room to talk and tried to kiss me."

Actor Kate Sharma files police complaint against filmmaker Subhash Ghai; says, 'he called me at his house on August 6. 5-6 ppl were present there,he asked me to give him massage.I massaged him&went to wash my hands,he followed me, called me to his room to talk & tried to kiss me' pic.twitter.com/TiJm9EADCy — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018

Mumbai Mirror writes that when Sharma requested to leave, Ghai said he would not help launch her career.

The #MeToo movement, which gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of touching her inappropriately on the sets of a film in 2008, has led to women calling out many prominent personalities from the media and entertainment industry like Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl and Bhushan Kumar for having allegedly sexually harassed them.

