Subhash Kapoor dropped from Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul following sexual harassment allegations

Subhash Kapoor will no longer direct the Gulshan Kumar biopic, which was earlier going to be produced by Aamir Khan. Kapoor of Jolly LLB-fame, was to direct the Gulshan Kumar biopic, titled Mogul.

Without taking any names, Aamir in a statement on Thursday, announced his decision to step away from a future project because it would have meant collaborating with someone accused of sexual harassment.

When contacted about Aamir's decision to part ways with the project, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series told PTI, "He (Aamir) doesn't want to work with Subhash Kapoor because of his unfinished case." When asked whether T-Series will work with Kapoor, Bhushan told PTI, "No... We won't. We are not making (the film) with him."

He was accused of molestation by a female actor. "Upon enquiry, we found that this particular case is subjudice, and that the legal process is in motion," the statement from Aamir and wife Kiran Rao read. "So, without casting any aspersions on anyone involved in this case, and without coming to any conclusions about these specific allegations, we have decided to step away from this film. We do not want our action to reflect in any manner on the people involved in this case," it said.

Meanwhile, The Indian Express recorded Kapoor's reply on the issue where he stated that he "understood" and respected Aamir's decision to step away. "Since matter is subjudice, I intend to prove my innocence in the court of law," added Kapoor.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 11:31 AM