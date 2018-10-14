#MeToo in India: Zoya Akhtar, Meghna Gulzar issue joint statement, vow not to work with proven offenders

In a storm of #MeToo accounts, allegations of sexual harassment have been leveled against several prominent names in the entertainment industry like Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Subhash Ghai, Subhash Kapoor and Kailash Kher, among many others.

Now, female filmmakers such as Zoya Akhtar, Meghna Gulzar, Konkona Sen Sharma and Gauri Shinde, among others, have expressed their solidarity with the movement.

In a combined statement shared by Gulzar on Instagram, the filmmakers announced their decision to not work with people guilty of sexual harassment and misconduct. The statement read: "We are here to spread awareness to help create a safe and equal atmosphere for all in the workplace. We have also taken a stand to not work with proven offenders. We urge all our peers in the industry to do the same."



View this post on Instagram #MeToo #MeTooIndia A post shared by Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) on Oct 13, 2018 at 10:16pm PDT



It was previously reported that the Producers Guild of India, on 9 October, had extended its support to the movement, urging members to call out and report sexual harassment and abuse, whenever and wherever it occurs in showbiz.

"We believe that there is an urgent need to set up a robust process to ensure the highest standards of safety for employees and crew members at the workplace — whether in offices or on sets of productions. We are instituting a committee within the Guild to lead this effort, and we are determined to stay the course till workplaces in the industry are safe spaces for everyone," read an official statement from the Producers Guild of India.

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2018 12:09 PM