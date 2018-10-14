Alok Nath's wife files defamation complaint against producer-writer Vinta Nanda following rape allegations

Actor Alok Nath and his wife Ashu on 12 October filed a complaint in a local court seeking defamation proceedings to be initiated against writer-director Vinta Nanda for accusing him of rape.

In the complaint filed before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate, Nath and his wife sought a direction to the suburban Amboli police station to take cognisance of the letter sent by them in which they sought defamation proceedings against Nanda.

In a social media post on 8 October, Nanda had alleged that the actor had raped her 19 years ago. Although she did not name Nath in her post, she referred to him as the actor who is known as the "most Sanskari person" in the field of acting.

Nath is known for playing characters endorsing 'moral values' in films such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Vivah.

Nath's lawyer Ashok Sarogi, in a press conference on 11 October, had refuted the allegations and said they were baseless and devoid of any merit.

The complaint filed by the couple says, "The complainants (Nath and Ashu) have on 12 October addressed a letter to the Amboli police seeking action under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 of the Indian Penal Code against Nanda."

The police, however, said since the offences are non-cognisable in nature, it would be appropriate if an order is passed by the concerned court of law, it said.

"We are, hence, seeking the court to pass necessary direction to the Amboli police station in-charge to take cognisance of their complaint and hold an inquiry," the complaint said.

"The complainants have suffered grave and irreparable loss, harm and injury which could never be compensated in terms of money," the complaint read.

It added that because of Nanda's post, which although did not name Nath but subsequently he was named by others, Ashu and Nath have been victimised unnecessarily by way of defamation of their reputation in the society.

"Without commenting on anything about her (Nanda), the fact remains that all such occasions, such as the #MeToo campaign, are being encashed by way of utilising the social media for the purpose of either gaining some name and fame or for the purpose of defaming the reputation of a person," the complaint said.

It added that because of the "baseless allegations", Ashu and Alok Nath were "terrorised" to even step out of their house as people are looking at them with a "different attitude".

