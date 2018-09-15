Manmarziyaan box office collection: Anurag Kashyap's romantic drama earns Rs 3.52 cr on opening day

Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan, which hit the theatres on Friday, has managed to rake in Rs 3.52 crore on its opening day.

#Manmarziyaan has a low Day 1... Started on a dull note in the morning, but picked up towards evening... North circuits were better... Biz will scale upwards on Sat and Sun [a norm these days], but real test will be on weekdays... Fri ₹ 3.52 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2018

Despite the film starring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, and garnering praise from the likes of filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Huma Qureshi and Kalki Koechlin, it started on a dull note in the morning. As per International Business Times, the morning shows witnessed only a 10 percent occupancy throughout India.

In the evening, however, the film saw an upward trend in terms of footfall.

Apart from Manmarziyan, Love Sonia and Mitron also released on the same day.

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, Manmarziyan has the possibility to pick up on weekends, through positive word of mouth.

However, holdovers from previous weeks, including such films as Stree and The Nun are still performing well at the box office, with the Amar Kaushik horror comedy inching towards Rs 100 crore mark on the 13th day of its release.

