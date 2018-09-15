You are here:

Manmarziyaan box office collection: Anurag Kashyap's romantic drama earns Rs 3.52 cr on opening day

FP Staff

Sep,15 2018 13:31:45 IST

Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan, which hit the theatres on Friday, has managed to rake in Rs 3.52 crore on its opening day.

Despite the film starring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, and garnering praise from the likes of filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Huma Qureshi and Kalki Koechlin, it started on a dull note in the morning. As per International Business Times, the morning shows witnessed only a 10 percent occupancy throughout India.

In the evening, however, the film saw an upward trend in terms of footfall.

Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in a still from Manmarziyan

Apart from Manmarziyan, Love Sonia and Mitron also released on the same day.

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, Manmarziyan has the possibility to pick up on weekends, through positive word of mouth.

However, holdovers from previous weeks, including such films as Stree and The Nun are still performing well at the box office, with the Amar Kaushik horror comedy inching towards Rs 100 crore mark on the 13th day of its release.

