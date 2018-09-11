You are here:

The Nun domestic box office collection: Conjuring spin-off earns Rs 28.50 cr on opening weekend

FP Staff

Sep,11 2018 15:17:07 IST

The Nun is raking in considerable numbers at the Indian box office. According to business analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has earned a total of Rs 28.50 crore as per collections till Sunday, 9 September. Though the Sunday collections brought in lower numbers as compared to Saturday, The Nun still seems to be performing well.

Still from The Nun

Adarsh tweeted the weekend collection on 10 September.  The films appeared to be perform better than the other Indian releases over the weekend.

He tweeted, “#TheNun⁠ ⁠emerges the franchise’s best opener… Biz went slightly down on Sun [vis-à-vis Sat], but has packed a strong total in its opening weekend… Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr, Sun 10 cr. Total: ₹ 28.50 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions.”

The Nun, a fifth installment in the Conjuring universe, is helmed by Corin Hardy and features Taissa Farmiga and Demian Bichir in lead roles. The narrative takes off from The Conjuring 2 which depicts the demon Valak.

The Nun has had good earnings even at the US box office. It surpassed the original Conjuring film, which raked up $53.5 million on its opening weekend.

