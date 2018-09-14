1/5
Team Mitron organized the first ever film premiere in Ahmedabad with a special screening in the heritage city
2/5
Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi and Shivam Parekh along with director Nitin Kakkar attended the special screening
3/5
Shot in the pol region of the city, Mitron explores the cultural sites in Ahmedabad
4/5
The special screening for Mitron was followed by an interaction with the media
5/5
The cast of Mitron were seen warmly greeting each other before attending to the media
