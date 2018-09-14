You are here:

As Karan Johar unequivocally praises Manmarziyaan, Taapsee Pannu replies with hilarious tweet

FP Staff

Sep,14 2018 10:59:58 IST

Manmarziyaan, which hit the screens on Friday, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and celebrities alike, and Karan Johar was no different. However, it seems that in his excitement of sharing his unequivocal appreciation for the film, he accidentally wrongly tagged Taapsee Pannu, as the actor pointed out in a playful jibe.

Karan Johar (left), Taapsee Pannu. Images from Facebook

Describing the Anurag Kashyap directorial as a 'truly unusual and magical emotional ride', Karan Johar posted a series of tweets praising the cast and crew of Manmarziyan:

Taapsee, who plays the female lead in the film, on noticing that the filmmaker has wrongly tagged her in his post, quipped,

Here is how Karan replied to Taapsee's hilarious tweet.

