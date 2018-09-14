As Karan Johar unequivocally praises Manmarziyaan, Taapsee Pannu replies with hilarious tweet

Manmarziyaan, which hit the screens on Friday, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and celebrities alike, and Karan Johar was no different. However, it seems that in his excitement of sharing his unequivocal appreciation for the film, he accidentally wrongly tagged Taapsee Pannu, as the actor pointed out in a playful jibe.

Describing the Anurag Kashyap directorial as a 'truly unusual and magical emotional ride', Karan Johar posted a series of tweets praising the cast and crew of Manmarziyan:

The man woman dynamics of #Manmarziyan are beautifully chaotic ! The atmospherics combined with the @anuragkashyap72 madness makes this film a truly unusual and magical emotional ride! I was on an @ItsAmitTrivedi roller coaster and enjoyed every bit of it! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 12, 2018

....@vickykaushal09 is all gusto and glory portraying a manic lover with genius abandon!!! He has some moments of brilliance in the film!! @tapseepannu holds the strings of her layered character like an absolute veteran! Bravo!!!!👍👍👍 #Manmarziyaan — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 12, 2018

Congratulations to Anand Rai Anurag Kashyap and EROS on #Manmarziyaan !! Here’s to a stupendous weekend ahead! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 12, 2018

Taapsee, who plays the female lead in the film, on noticing that the filmmaker has wrongly tagged her in his post, quipped,

Karan u need to start tagging me correctly now ! I always end up missing these compliments on my timeline !!!!! I have worked hard for it! 😜 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 12, 2018

Here is how Karan replied to Taapsee's hilarious tweet.

Oh no!!! Am so sorry!!!! 😂 https://t.co/ComWMY8vn5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 13, 2018

