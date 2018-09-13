Stree box office collection: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy earns Rs 88.2 crore on day 12

Amar Kaushik's directorial debut Stree has surprised everyone with its box office collection. On 11 September, which marked the twelfth day of its release, the horror-comedy amassed Rs 3.22 crores, which goosed its total earning to Rs 88.2 crores.

#Stree maintains the momentum... Is ROCK-STEADY... [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr, Mon 3.31 cr, Tue 3.22 cr. Total: ₹ 88.82 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2018

Stree has not only garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from the audience, it has had a steady run even in the second week. With only 12 crores short, it seems that the film could soon enter the 100 crore club.

However, Stree could receive tough competition from Manmarziyan, Love Sonia and Mitron when they arrive in cinemas the next week.

The film, starring Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, crossed the Rs 50 cr mark on Wednesday, 5 September after raking Rs 6.82 cr on its opening day, faring better at the box office than films such as the Kartik Aryan-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Alia Bhatt's Raazi, according to a statement.

Stree has been presented by Dinesh Vijan and bankrolled by Maddock Films Production in association with D2r Films and Jio Studios. The makers are also planning a sequel to the film, which will go on the floors by the end of 2019.

