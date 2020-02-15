You are here:

Love Aaj Kal, World Famous Lover, Naan Sirithal, Trance leaked online by Tamilrockers hours after release

FP Staff

Feb 15, 2020 09:55:46 IST

Almost all the movies that released on Friday, 14 February — Love Aaj KalWorld Famous LoverNaan Sirithal — have been leaked online by piracy websites. Not only that, but notorious piracy website Tamilrockers has also leaked Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayalam film Trance, which is set to release a week later, on 20 February, reports Republic.

Love Aaj Kal, World Famous Lover, Naan Sirithal, Trance leaked online by Tamilrockers hours after release
Stills from (clockwise from left) Love Aaj Kal, World Famous Lover, Naan Sirithal. Images from Twitter

According to India TodayLove Aaj Kal was leaked a day after its release. However, Pinkvilla writes HD prints of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu romantic drama was made available on piracy sites like Bit torrent, Movierulz, and Tamilrockers.

Piracy has been a major problem for filmmakers as the box office collections get affected. Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly anticipated South Indian, Hollywood, and Bollywood films within a day of their theatrical release. Despite several complaints, ban, and strict action by the court, the filmmakers have failed to fight the menace of piracy, particularly by Tamilrockers.

A lot of attempts have been made to stop the menace of online piracy. However, websites like Tamilrockers operate with impunity. Earlier this year, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had also asked for the Cinematograph Act to be amended in February.

The government, in its response, introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to impose a strict penalty to combat piracy. The Indian Express previously reported the website keeps switching its domain extension to avoid being caught, and can only be accessed through a proxy server.

n the recent past, major big-budget films, including Mardaani 2Jumanji: The Next LevelSye Raa Narasimha ReddyWarDarbar Jaawani Jaaneman, Bad Boys for Life,  Aswathama, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl, KaappaanSaahoJudgementall Hai KyaKabir SinghBharat, India's Most WantedKalank, Gully BoyDe De Pyaar DeStudent of the Year 2Thugs of Hindostan, and Simmba are the latest victims of piracy.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2020 09:56:41 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , leak , Love Aaj Kal , naan sirithal , online piracy , Piracy , TamilRockers , torrent , world famous lover

also see

Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover, Naan Sirithal, Fantasy Island: Know Your Releases

Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover, Naan Sirithal, Fantasy Island: Know Your Releases

Jawaani Jaaneman, Aswathama, Bad Boys For Life's HD prints leaked by Tamilrockers within hours of release

Jawaani Jaaneman, Aswathama, Bad Boys For Life's HD prints leaked by Tamilrockers within hours of release

Fan claims Thappad poster copied from After Lucia; Diet Sabya calls out Love Aaj Kal song Haan Main Galat

Fan claims Thappad poster copied from After Lucia; Diet Sabya calls out Love Aaj Kal song Haan Main Galat