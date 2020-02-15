Love Aaj Kal, World Famous Lover, Naan Sirithal, Trance leaked online by Tamilrockers hours after release

Almost all the movies that released on Friday, 14 February — Love Aaj Kal, World Famous Lover, Naan Sirithal — have been leaked online by piracy websites. Not only that, but notorious piracy website Tamilrockers has also leaked Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayalam film Trance, which is set to release a week later, on 20 February, reports Republic.

According to India Today, Love Aaj Kal was leaked a day after its release. However, Pinkvilla writes HD prints of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu romantic drama was made available on piracy sites like Bit torrent, Movierulz, and Tamilrockers.

Piracy has been a major problem for filmmakers as the box office collections get affected. Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly anticipated South Indian, Hollywood, and Bollywood films within a day of their theatrical release. Despite several complaints, ban, and strict action by the court, the filmmakers have failed to fight the menace of piracy, particularly by Tamilrockers.

A lot of attempts have been made to stop the menace of online piracy. However, websites like Tamilrockers operate with impunity. Earlier this year, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had also asked for the Cinematograph Act to be amended in February.

The government, in its response, introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to impose a strict penalty to combat piracy. The Indian Express previously reported the website keeps switching its domain extension to avoid being caught, and can only be accessed through a proxy server.

n the recent past, major big-budget films, including Mardaani 2, Jumanji: The Next Level, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, War, Darbar Jaawani Jaaneman, Bad Boys for Life, Aswathama, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl, Kaappaan, Saaho, Judgeme ntall Hai Kya, Kabir Singh, Bharat, India's Most Wanted, Kalank, Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De, Student of the Year 2, Thugs of Hindostan, and Simmba are the latest victims of piracy.

