Fahadh Faasil film Trance postponed to Christmas 2019; major VFX work reason behind delay

In the last one year, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has been riding a wave of popularity that has made him a new generation superstar. He has had four straight hits at the Malayalam box-office with Varathan, Njan Prakashan, Kumblangi Nights, Athiran and the critically acclaimed Tamil off -beat Super Deluxe. Fahadh is currently the hottest star in Malayalam cinema with growing popularity outside Kerala as well.

It is now being reported that Fahadh is not signing any new films till his magnum opus Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed, get a release. Trance has been under production for almost two years and it is said to be his costliest film till date. Fahadh is reuniting with his favourite director Anwar Rasheed, with whom he did Bangalore Days five years back (Rasheed was the co-producer of the film). His wife Nazriya Nazim, who was paired with him in the iconic hit, is playing the female lead role in Trance. The array of new generation stars in supporting roles include Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod , Dileesh Pothan, Arjun Ashokan and Sreenath Bhasi. Leading Tamil director Gautham Menon is playing a pivotal role.

Technically, Anwar Rasheed who is producing the film under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainment, is making it chic with cinematography by ace cameraman Amal Neerad and sound design by Academy award winner Resul Pookkutty. For the first time in a Malayalam film, Bolt High Speed Cinebot cameras were used to shoot some scenes. These robotic arms are usually used in Hollywood films to capture high octane action sequences. The highlights of the film will be its special effects and VFX. The entire film is being shot in sync sound and debutant Jackson Vijayan is in charge of the music department.

The movie has been shot mainly in coastal Kanyakumari, across various locations in India and Dubai, and recently the climax was shot in Amsterdam. The film was originally planned as an Eid release and then shifted to Onam in September. But now, according to sources, the makers are planning to postpone the film again to Christmas, as VFX work is taking them time. So far Anwar has kept the whole project under wraps and not even one working still from the film has been revealed.

The buzz is that Fahadh Faasil is playing the role of a lifetime: that of a Christian priest from the coastal belt of Kanyakumari bordering Parasala in Kerala. The story is rumoured to be based around a young fisherman who undergoes some sort of divine intervention and becomes a Godman who does "faith healings". The story travels over different timelines in the priest’s life, and the various people and situations he encounters is said to be the crux of this thriller. Nazriya is said to be playing a mystery woman who comes into his life. It is touted to be one of the most challenging roles in the actor’s career.

Fahadh has been hooked to Trance ever since Anwar and his writer Vincent Vadakkan narrated the story. During the last two years when the film was under production, four Fahadh films have released and now he is determined to complete Trance before he starts work on other projects. The star has been under pressure from half a dozen other directors and producers for not starting their projects on time.

Meanwhile Fahadh will now start his next film in August with national award winning editor and director Mahesh Narayanan, who made that brilliant Take Off (2017) with him. Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy are coming together again in this film titled Malik produced by Anto Joseph. Next will be a long overdue promise he had made to his father, veteran director Faasil under their home production Ammu International. The untitled film will be directed by Dileesh Pothan who had earlier worked with Fahadh in Maheshinte Prathikaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, based on a story and screenplay by his all time favourite writer Syam Pushkaran.

Trade sources say by the time Trance hits the screen it would cost around Rs 20 crores making it the costliest Fahadh film ever made. Normally his films are made in the Rs 8 to 10 Cr budget. There is a possibility of the film being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu and producers hope to recover the money from outside Kerala, where Fahadh has a growing market and from satellite and digital rights. Any which way you look at it, Trance is expected to be a milestone film in Fahadh Faasil’s career.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 16:42:07 IST